Nick Wayne provided an update this evening via Twitter after news of he and his mother were detained due to a potential bomb threat.

Wayne tweeted, “Made it back to Seattle I appreciate all of you for everything.”

Made it back to Seattle 🙏🏻

I appreciate all of you for everything❤️ — Nick Wayne (@thenickwayne) July 26, 2022

As reported, the flight traveling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Seattle, Washington, was diverted when a bomb threat was written on a bathroom mirror. A decision was made for the plane to be diverted to Keflavik, Iceland, where the entire passenger manifest were detained.

It was reported that Wayne’s mother was interrogated for “quite some time” due to the fact that she had an item of make-up that could have been used to write the bomb threat in the bathroom.

The 17-year-old was in London, England for Progress Chapter 136: 24/7, where he defeated Robbie X in his debut match.

This weekend for Starrcast V in Nashville, TN, Wayne will be facing Alex Zayne at GCW: The People Vs. GCW and on the card for Ric Flair’s Last Match event, Wayne is set to face Jonathan Gresham, Konosuke Takeshita, and Alan Angels in a fatal four-way match.

AEW had signed Wayne back in February 2022 and is set to make his debut when he turns 18.

