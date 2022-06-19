During tonight’s GCW You Wouldn’t Understand 2022, Jon Moxley retained the GCW World Championship against Tony Deppen.

After the match, Blake Christian made his way down to the ring to confront Moxley. It was later confirmed that Moxley will defend the title against Christian on July 29 as part of the GCW’s event at Starrcast.

Blake Christian had a short stint in WWE as Trey Baxter in 2021. He was signed in February 2021 and was released on November 4, 2021. After his release, he made his return to the independent circuit. Christian would make his return to GCW on December 4, 2021.

Moxley became the GCW Champion after he defeated Matt Cardona at The Art of Games on September 4, 2021.

Full results of tonight’s GCW event are available here.

