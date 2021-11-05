Just hours after news of his WWE release, Game Change Wrestling has announced that Trey Baxter will be making his GCW return next month on December 4 in Dallas, Texas.

He will be returning to his old ring name, Blake Christian.

The promotion tweeted tonight, “Home is where the HEART is… BLAKE is Back Dec 4 – Dallas http://GCWALIVE.EVENTBRITE.COM Dec 17 – LA http://GCWBLOOD.EVENTBRITE.COM”

As noted, Trey Baxter was one of the eighteen WWE talent to be released this evening due to budget cuts. A full list of released WWE talent is available here.

Baxter was signed by WWE in February and as of late, had been featured on NXT TV with girlfriend Cora Jade. Jade made her official in-ring NXT debut on October 5.

Baxter’s last WWE match was on the October 8 edition of WWE 205 Live, where he lost to Grayson Waller.

Below is GCW’s announcement: