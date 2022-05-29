Game Changer Wrestling announced on Sunday who Jon Moxley’s opponent will be for GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand.

Moxley will be defending the GCW World title against Tony Deppen. Deppen is a former GCW Extreme Champion and a former ROH World Television Champion.

You Wouldn’t Understand is Moxley’s first GCW match since he defeated AJ Gray at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 on March 31.

Moxley became the GCW Champion after he defeated Matt Cardona at The Art of Games on September 4, 2021.

GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Below is the updated line-up for the event:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tony Deppen (GCW World Championship Match)

* Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack

* Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson

* SAT vs Gringo, ASF, & Drago Kid

* Charles Mason vs Nate Webb

* Homicide vs. Grim Reefer

Below is GCW’s announcement:

*NYC UPDATE* Just Signed: *GCW World Title Match* JON MOXLEY

vs

TONY DEPPEN Plus:

Jack Evans vs Ninja Mack

SAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago Kid

Janela vs Jackson

Homicide vs Reefer

Mason vs Webb

Blake

Marko

BUSSY

+more Tix:https://t.co/uOsOfjK8vj Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!

6/18 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/KhNi981ocr — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 29, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts