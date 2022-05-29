Game Changer Wrestling announced on Sunday who Jon Moxley’s opponent will be for GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand.
Moxley will be defending the GCW World title against Tony Deppen. Deppen is a former GCW Extreme Champion and a former ROH World Television Champion.
You Wouldn’t Understand is Moxley’s first GCW match since he defeated AJ Gray at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 on March 31.
Moxley became the GCW Champion after he defeated Matt Cardona at The Art of Games on September 4, 2021.
GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Below is the updated line-up for the event:
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tony Deppen (GCW World Championship Match)
* Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack
* Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson
* SAT vs Gringo, ASF, & Drago Kid
* Charles Mason vs Nate Webb
* Homicide vs. Grim Reefer
Below is GCW’s announcement:
*NYC UPDATE*
Just Signed:
*GCW World Title Match*
JON MOXLEY
vs
TONY DEPPEN
Plus:
Jack Evans vs Ninja Mack
SAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago Kid
Janela vs Jackson
Homicide vs Reefer
Mason vs Webb
Blake
Marko
BUSSY
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!
6/18 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/KhNi981ocr
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 29, 2022
