“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will officially bring the curtain down (again) on his illustrious in-ring career when he steps inside the squared circle to compete on July 31. It has been confirmed that Flair will team up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match that will headline “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” in Nashville, TN.

Given the magnitude of the occasion, Flair has revealed that a handful of WWE superstars and a Hall of Famer will be in attendance to celebrate with him as he laces up his boots for the very last time, which coincides with WWE hosting their SummerSlam premium live event in Nashville during the same weekend. Flair has also disclosed whether his daughter, Charlotte Flair, who is currently on a sabbatical from WWE, would be heading to “Music City” for the event.

“[Charlotte] will be there, but I don’t know if she’ll be on camera or not,” Flair told “Busted Open Radio.” “… She wouldn’t miss that. If it wasn’t for me – I don’t think she’d miss it even if Andrade wasn’t involved. She just might not be on camera … A lot of the guys are coming. [Rey] Mysterio’s coming, Apollo’s [Crews] coming, Pat McAfee’s coming. I think Kid Rock will be there.”

“The Nature Boy” initially wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008 against Shawn Michaels, losing in a “Career Threatening” match following a Sweet Chin Music. The Heartbreak Kid would famously utter the words, “I’m sorry, I love you,” before landing the final blow. The WWE Hall of Famer wouldn’t stay retired for long, coming out the following year to take part in the “Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin Tour” in Australia, facing Hulk Hogan over four consecutive nights. Flair would then sign with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2010 and resumed his in-ring career before registering his last recorded match in September 2011, losing to Sting one-on-one on an episode of “Impact.”

Flair began his pro wrestling career in 1972, going on to become a 16-time world champion – a tally only matched by John Cena – winning world titles during legendary runs with the National Wrestling Alliance, World Championship Wrestling, and WWE. Flair revealed in the same interview with Busted Open that due to health complications while hospitalized in 2017, he was dead for 13 days and was unable to walk or talk when eventually coming around. Conrad Thompson, the man behind AdFreeShows, Starrcast, and putting Flair’s Last Match card together, mentioned prior to Flair’s appearance on the Sirius XM show that due to everything the wrestling legend has been through in his life, the 73-year-old just wants to “feel like Ric Flair one more time.”

