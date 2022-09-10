Eddie Kingston Pulled From NJPW Strong Show Due To COVID-19

AEW star Eddie Kingston announced on Twitter that he will be missing this Sunday's NJPW Strong: Autumn Action tapings due to testing positive for COVID-19.

"So here we go, got covid won't be able to make Strong this weekend," Kingston tweeted. "It f–king sucks going to test again to see if I can make tv this week."

Kingston was scheduled to team with Homicide and AEW star Wheeler Yuta and they were going to face Jay White and The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows). The tapings are scheduled to take place at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

Jay White did react to Kingston”s tweet about missing the event due to testing positive for COVID-19.

"His best bud must have told him about me," tweeted White.

At All Out: Zero Hour, Kingston defeated NJPW star, Tomohiro Ishii. The match was Kingston's return match from being suspended for a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevera. Ishii and Kingston faced each other before in May at NJPW Capital Collision.

Other matches that are set to take place at Autumn Action on September 11 include Ren Narita vs. Juice Robinson, Shota Umino vs. AEW star QT Marshall, Kevin Blackwood vs. Ariya Daivari, Kevin Knight vs. Che Cabrera, Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi, Tom Lawlor vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and Mistico and Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne and Mascara Dorada.

The tapings will air as future episodes of NJPW Strong on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World. NJPW Strong premiered in August 2020.