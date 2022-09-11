NJPW Announces New Brand As Part Of International Expansion

NJPW continues their international expansion.

After the success of NJPW Strong, New Japan Pro Wrestling has decided to continue to globally grow their name on the wrestling world. NJPW recently announced their new upcoming third brand, NJPW Tamashii. Like NJPW Strong, the brand will be based outside Japan, as the brand will expand NJPW's footprint in New Zealand and Australia. The brand is set to feature established NJPW talents, members of the NJPW New Zealand Dojo, and some of Australia's top wrestling names.

NJPW Tamashii's frst shows will take place across the weekend of November 11-13. The first show will be live from Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday, November 11, at the Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre, with the second show taking place from Sydney, Australia on Sunday, November 13, at Liberty Hall. New Japan also announced some of the talents who will appear at the first shows. These names include KENTA, who wrestled the first match on NJPW Strong, Taiji Ishimori, and Bad Luck Fale.

Back in 2020, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced NJPW Strong. A new brand under the NJPW name that was based specifically in the United States. Since then, names like Fred Rosser, Daniel Garcia, Eddie Kingston, and Jonah have been making their rounds on the brand. The brand has even had their own PPVs throughout the US with shows like Capital Collision in Washington D.C. and High Alert in Charlotte, North Carolina. AEW even featured the current Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, Aussie Open, on "Dynamite" and "Rampage" over the past few months.