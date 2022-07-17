This week’s NJPW Strong episode was from the Ignition tapings and featured the Strong Openweight Tag Team Tournament.

As noted, the Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles were announced on June 8th. The tournament will conclude on July 24th at NJPW STRONG High Alert at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC.

In the main event, Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) defeated Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Alan Angels in the first round of the Strong Openweight Tag Team Tournament.

Below are the NJPW Strong results:

Strong Openweight Tag Team Tournament Round One:

Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso) defeated Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor defeated Bad Dude Tito

Strong Openweight Tag Team Tournament Round One:

Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alan Angels)

A huge German suplex, and @baddudetito is closing in on a win over the former STRONG Champion! Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/1IKtlOvkhF — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 17, 2022

