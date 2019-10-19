It was reported earlier this week that Aussie Open's Mark Davis suffered a torn ACL and ruptured MCL. Davis posted the news on his Twitter.

Since the news, ROH has replaced him with Lucky Kid for the Honor United UK tour.

Lucky Kid will be teaming with the other half of Aussie Open, Kyle Fletcher. On October 25 in London, the team will be going against Villain Enterprises' PCO and Brody King. On October 26 in Newport against ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe and on October 27 in Bolton against Villain Enterprises' Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon.

The 26-year-old has more than a decade of experience and has wrestled names like Mark Haskins, WALTER, Zack Sabre Jr. He recently competed in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's 2019 Battle of Los Angeles.

Below is Mark Davis' update:

i found out about my knee today



here's an update; pic.twitter.com/LbGuUHCnF1 — dunkzilla (@DUNKZILLADavis) October 15, 2019



