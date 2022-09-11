WWE NXT Live Event Results For 9/10

WWE's developmental brand, NXT, recently held a live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on September 10th.

The show featured eight matches and various in-ring segments, ending with the team of Indi Hartwell, Nathan Frazer, and Wes Lee standing tall at the end of the night. The full card and results, as reported by PWInsider, can be seen below:

*Cameron Grimes defeated Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo with the cave-in

*Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeated Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs with an assisted body splash onto Jacobs

*The Grayson Waller Effect featuring JD McDonagh took place, with Quincy Elliot interrupting the two. An impromptu matchup between McDonagh and Elliot was made as a result.

*JD McDonagh defeated Quincy Elliot. Grayson Waller attempts to attack Elliot afterward, but Apollo Crews comes in to make the save. Before Elliot could get his hands on Waller, he fled the ring.

*Damon Kemp defeated Myles Bourne. After the match, the Creed Brothers storm the ring and chase Kemp out of the arena.

*Bron Breakker, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofe defeated Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler of The Schism in a six-man tag team match

*Alba Fyre, Kayden Carter, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca & Wendy Choo defeat Arianna Grace, Cora Jade, Jakara Jackson, Kiana James & Lash Legend in a ten-woman tag team match

*Ikemen Jiro defeated Bryson Montana. The Creed Brothers continued chasing Damon Kemp, making their way back to ringside, into the ring, and out of the arena during this match.

*NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams come to the ring to declare that Hayes is both the top and most attractive champion in NXT. Mandy Rose, Nathan Frazer, Wes Lee, and Indi Hartwell all make their way to the ring separately, leading to an impromptu six-person tag team main event

*Indi Hartwell, Nathan Frazer & Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes, Mandy Rose & Trick Williams, with Lee getting the win over Williams.