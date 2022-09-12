Eva Marie Recently Hospitalized After Suffering Fire Ant Bites

Eva Marie, the former WWE & Total Divas star, was recently rushed to the emergency room after suffering an allergic reaction to fire ant bites.

Although she suffered the anaphylactic shock on Labor Day, Marie shared the news via her social media channels over the weekend. As seen below, Marie posted a TikTok video of herself in the hospital with welts across her back, neck, face, and legs. She captioned the video: "When you have a massive allergic reaction to fire ants and u end up in the ER with anaphylactic shock."

Eva Marie says she had to go to the ER for anaphylactic shock over Labor Day weekend due to a massive allergic reaction to fire ants. pic.twitter.com/15CgJJcXcv — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 11, 2022

Marie was among 18 WWE Superstars released from their contracts on November 5, 2021, less than six months after she was re-hired by the company. During her brief return to WWE, Marie was in a storyline with Doudrop – initially as a mentor of the former Piper Niven and later a rival. Marie wrestled a total of seven matches during her WWE return - a loss with Doudrop to Asuka & Naomi, a win with Doudrop over Asuka & Naomi, a win with Doudrop in an eight-woman tag team match, a loss with Doudrop to Natalya & Tamina Snuka, a singles loss to Alexa Bliss, and two consecutive singles losses to Doudrop. Marie wrestled her last match on the September 20 episode of "WWE Raw" before disappearing from WWE TV to film a movie.

Despite her release from the company, Marie has remained a supporter of everything WWE, constantly sharing comments on social media about various happenings on WWE programming. Recently, she also reacted to Doudrop ending her losing streak on WWE TV.