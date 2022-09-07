WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match

A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV.

During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.

Doudrop had been on a losing streak dating back to the February 14 episode of "Raw" where she lost to Rhea Ripley. She had defeated Liv Morgan a week before that loss, in what was her last win on WWE TV.

Technically, Doudrop did pin Alexa Bliss to briefly win the 24/7 title on the July 18 "Raw," but that was obviously not a proper match. Also, Doudrop & Nikki won a match against Dana Brooke & Tamina on "Main Event" last month, but again, that match was only available to viewers watching on Hulu and several international markets.

Natalya took notice of Doudrop's change of fortune Tuesday night, praising the former Piper Niven for keeping a positive attitude through her losing streak.

"I've watched @DoudropWWE giving back to everyone for a long time, with a smile on her face and a great attitude," Natalya tweeted. "It was cool to watch her shine tonight at @WWENXT. So many reasons I like watching NXT..."

Former WWE Women's Champion and TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim chimed in as well.

"I adore her and she deserves all the success," Kim tweeted.

Meanwhile, Eva Marie, who was previously Doudrop's mentor on WWE TV, tweeted the following: "My girl @DoudropWWE is everything shine baby shine."

Earlier this week on "Raw," Nikki A.S.H. teased changing up her character and splitting up the team of herself & Doudrop when she was seen unmasking herself in a backstage segment. However, the duo went about their business less than 24 hours later in the match against Toxic Attraction. The main roster tandem returned to "NXT" during last week's show to confront Chance & Karter to set up the title match. It's unknown if they will continue to make appearances on WWE's developmental show.