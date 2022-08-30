WWE Raw Duo Will Challenge For NXT Women's Tag Titles At Worlds Collide

More matches are being for this Sunday's WWE "NXT" Worlds Collide event.

After the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley on Tuesday night's "NXT 2.0," Carter and Chance grabbed a mic. Chance said that they are fighting champions and Carter said that since there is no one to compete with them, they're going to throw a party in the parking lot at Worlds Collide. After that, "Raw" Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. made their appearance and challenged Carter and Chance to a title match.

Chance and Carter have been the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions since defeating Nile and Paxley, Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), and Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match for the vacant titles on the August 3 episode of "NXT."

The titles were vacated after Cora Jade turned on her tag team partner Roxanne Perez. It happened just one week after Jade and Perez won the titles from Dolin and Jayne at the "NXT Great American Bash" special.

The Worlds Collide event will also see three title unification matches, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will face "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate. There will also be a three-way match to unify the women's titles from "NXT" and "NXT UK". "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, and Blair Davenport will compete in that match. Also announced on Tuesday's episode, a "Fatal Four-Way" elimination title unification match will be held to merge the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Championships.