FTR's Next IWGP Tag Team Championship Defense Announced

Despite being the #1 ranked tag team in AEW, FTR don't seem to have a title match on the horizon, but they are set for an IWGP Tag Team Championship defense next month. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will put their gold on the line against Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of Aussie Open. The championship contest will take place at NJPW Royal Quest II, inside the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London, England, on October 1.

Ahead of the big show, FTR had some words for their next challengers on social media. Wheeler was first, letting Aussie Open know who the top guys are.

"We're excited to come back to London," Wheeler said. "We're excited to defend these, we're excited to defend them against you, because you guys think that you're coming for our crowns. You guys think that you are the actual best tag team on the planet when you are, in fact, looking at the best tag team on the planet."

Harwood then chimed in, taking exception to a recent comment made by Fletcher and Davis ahead of their title match.

"The fact is that you think this is business," Harwood said. "You think the IWGP Tag Team Championship is just business. To us it ain't business, okay? This is how I feed my family. Winning the belts, winning the championships, winning every match is how I feed my family. Through this business is how I feed my family, so what you consider business ain't business to me, Jack."

FTR captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door on June 26. The team defeated United Empire and Roppongi Vice in a three-way contest to add the hardware to their mantle.