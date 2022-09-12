Johnny Gargano Wrestles First Match In 9 Months On WWE Raw

In his first match back since December 2021, Johnny Gargano elicited "This is Awesome!" chants from fans at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, proving that he never lost a step. Gargano went on to defeat Chad Gable with One Final Beat for pinfall victory while fending off outside interference from Otis.

After the match, as Gargano continued to deal with Otis, Austin Theory ambushed his former "The Way" stablemate from behind the Money in the Bank briefcase. Theory then took a selfie with the fallen Gargano, before yelling that "Johnny Wrestling is an overrated, bottom-feeding fish at the bottom of the food chain."

Theory's promo led to Kevin Owens stepping out to confront the brash young Superstar, leading to a brawl between the two. The brawl would end with Theory's nose getting busted open, with Owens shouting "That broken nose is just the beginning, b—h!"

It appears WWE could be building up to an Owens vs. Theory match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Fans on social media are also floating the possibility of an Owens & Gargano vs. Theory & Gable or Otis match in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Gargano sent out a tweet shortly after his victory over Gable.

"Okay. I think I remember how to do this," Gargano wrote. "Far from happy but good first step."