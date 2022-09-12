The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw

WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw."

Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.

The Miz then kissed Maryse while agreeing with his wife. However, he suddenly snapped at the sight of a cameraman wearing shoes inside his house, asking the cameraman to never utter the word "Dexter Lumis" during the course of their interview. The Miz then informed the cameraman/interviewer that he had the police escort him to the arena the previous week, WWE hired "double the security" for the arena, and all those preventive measures were still not enough to stop Lumis from invading his space. This led to the cameraman inquiring what Lumis did to The Miz after kidnapping him. However, The Miz refused to answer the question, yelling that the interview was over.

Just as The Miz sent the cameraman packing, Lumis was seen staring in from the outside. This was followed by The Miz and his family getting into their car and driving off. The segment ended with Lumis holding up a caricature of The Miz and his family, as seen below.