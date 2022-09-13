John Cena Shares Selfie Of Top WWE Raw Star

John Cena loves to tease fans on his personal Instagram account by posting random images, and now the 16-time WWE World Champion has posted a selfie taken by a current "WWE Raw" superstar.

Yesterday, Cena posted a selfie taken by Austin Theory to his 17.9 million followers. Of course, Theory loves a selfie, but it's perhaps unusual that Cena would post it on his own account without there be any real meaning behind it. Fans have made their feelings known in the comments section of the post, suggesting that Cena may potentially face Theory, with one user posting "Cena vs. Theory" and another writing "The target is Theory." Other comments suggested that a clash between the pair should happen at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California.

Notably, the upload took place the same day as the most recent "Raw," which saw Theory attack Johnny Gargano on the entrance ramp with his Men's Money in the Bank briefcase after the latter defeated Chad Gable in his WWE in-ring return, before getting into an exchange with Kevin Owens in the ring. Owens passionately got in the face of Theory and questioned whether he had what it took to be the face of WWE.

Theory, who was the protégé of Vince McMahon before McMahon's real-life resignation was announced in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations, is still playing a prominent role on WWE programming while carrying the MITB briefcase. Theory attempted to cash the briefcase in at the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, during the main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. However, Theory was taken out by a punch from boxer Tyson Fury, who was seated in the front row, before he could hand over the briefcase.