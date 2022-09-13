Mark Henry Takes Issue With Bully Ray Over WWECW Comments

Bully Ray is not afraid to voice his opinion, and he had one to share about WWE's version of ECW on "Busted Open Radio." Bully was talking to co-host Dave LaGreca about his upcoming deathmatch against Matt Cardona, set to take place at the original ECW Arena in Philadelphia. He noted that Cardona was a part of that WWE version of ECW and called it the "most botched, bootlegged version of ECW that ever existed."

"It was awful," Bull said. "I don't care who was involved with it. It should have never been done again, but Vince [McMahon] was milking every last drop he could get out of that brand."

This prompted Mark Henry, who wasn't scheduled to be on "Busted Open" on Tuesday morning, to call in, saying that Bully's comments were uncalled for.

"I felt disrespected because I took a lot of pride in being the ECW Champion and I wrestled the cream of the crop of the guys that came from ECW. The Tommy Dreamers, the Eddie Guerreros, the Chris Benoits, and there was a bunch of guys on that roster that couldn't hold my jock," Henry said. "It ain't got nothing to do with Bully, but you gotta be respectful with the words that you use when it relates to people that took a lot of pride in their work.

"For me to wake up and turn the show on and hear the 'watered-down version of ECW' was very Ryback-like," Henry said.