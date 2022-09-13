The Dudley Boyz To Reunite In Huge Indie Match

WWE Hall Of Famers The Dudley Boyz are set to reunite this December at the legendary ECW Arena, as Bully Ray finally gets the chance to settle his issues with Matt Cardona.

Ray and Cardona are officially set to collide in singles action for Battleground Championship Wrestling on December 17, 2022. The event is being billed as "A Tribute To The Extreme," and it will also see D-Von Dudley appear at ringside with his classic tag team partner. The two men last worked together at the House Of Glory: No Limit event in 2019, where they hit a 3D, to pay tribute to the late Matt Travis.

D-Von has been retired for many years now, and unfortunately has dealt with several health issues, from suffering a stroke to having back surgery. He's still working in the business, currently as a backstage producer and coach for "WWE NXT," but he has been confirmed for this independent show.

Cardona has already taken to Twitter to begin talking trash to his rival about this match, stating, "I can't wait to put Bully Ray through a ... DOOR!!!" This is the latest in a series of tweets between the two men, who have been taking shots at each other for a while now. Things originally began after Bully called Cardona out for not competing at the NWA Alwayz Ready event that was named after him due to injury, and since then they have escalated, including taking jibes at the amount of money they would both need and Cardona mocking Bully for not being relevant anymore.

The Dudleys were an active tag team for more than 20 years and won 23 tag team championships in ECW, WWE, Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.