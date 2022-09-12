D-Von Dudley Gives Update On His WWE Responsibilities Amongst Backstage Changes

D-Von Dudley has had a legendary WWE career both inside and outside the ring. Dudley has worked backstage for the company since 2016, and recently returned from some extended time off in the aftermath of back surgery in 2021 to work for "WWE NXT." Now, in the wake of Vince McMahon's retirement, Dudley has given fans an update to his current status in the company, as well as the overall backstage atmosphere.

"With this new regime, with Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon], which I am extremely happy about, I think everyone's happy," Dudley said in an interview with John Poz of the "Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast. "It's always good for a new fresh [perspective] ... and I think Triple H brings that. We're not discounting what Vince did ... for the past 50 years, but sometimes you need a little change, and I'm happy about that."

As far as his current role in the aftermath of the recent changes, Dudley is still employed both as a coach and producer for the "NXT" brand, working closely with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. "With all of that going around right now, I guess the responsibility for me has picked up a little bit," Dudley said. "I'm happy for that, because again, I get to do my ideas. Me and Hunter have a very good relationship."

Dudley has sung the praises of Levesque in the past, crediting Levesque for getting him hired as a producer in the first place. "Hunter was always in my corner, I never had a problem. And to this day, I will always say that it was Hunter who brought me in as a producer," Dudley said.