D-Von Dudley is helping the next generation of wrestlers do more than just “get the tables.”

The multi-time tag team champion, who had been a backstage producer in WWE since 2016, took to social media to update fans on his condition after getting back surgery last October. According to Dudley, doctors had to fuse his L4, L5, and L6 vertebrae, and the significant injury has put an end to Dudley’s in-ring career. Dudley said that he returned to WWE on Tuesday, starting his new role in the “NXT” developmental brand. “Love working with the new talent,” Dudley said.

This pass Tuesday night was the first time back at work since my back surgery that took me out last October. Feeling great and Glad to be back, but even more glad to be back in my new role in NXT. Love working with the new talent now. I thank God for this opportunity. — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) June 30, 2022

Dudley is no stranger to helping new talent, as he founded the Team 3D Academy in Kissimmee, FL, with long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray. Opened in 2007, the school has produced such as the former “Blue Pants,” Leva Bates, as well as reigning Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora World Champion Trish Adora.

Dudley has been wrestling since 1991 and has plenty of advice to give the developmental talent in “NXT,” and with a solid five years of backstage production work on the main roster, Dudley is equipped to prepare “NXT” talent for the rhythms of the WWE main roster, which has been something of a tricky transition for many. Dudley credits the father figure of “NXT,” Triple H, for not only helping him “keep his sanity” during a rough period creatively as “Reverend D-Von,” but also with getting him a producer role in the first place.

The Dudley Boyz were multiple-time tag team champions in WWE, TNA, ECW, NJPW, and various independent promotions, and won AJPW’s famous World’s Strongest Tag Determination League in 2005. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

