The Latest On Patrick Clark's Legal Issues Following Probation Violation Arrest

The Altamonte Springs Police Department arrested Patrick Clark, aka former "WWE NXT" star The Velveteen Dream, in November 2021. He was charged with possession of cocaine, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle. During the court date for those charges, Clark was sentenced to 12 months of probation on his drug paraphernalia possession charges, along with community service and $213 in court costs.

While just four months into that probation, Clark got arrested again, with police records showing that Clark became "irate and argumentative" when asked to exit part of a fitness gym he was attending. According to the police report, Clark didn't leave, threatening to "kill the employee" instead. This led to a fight between the two, which involved Clark biting the man and being arrested when authorities found teeth marks on the gym workers' "left chest near the left armpit."

Clark had to plead not guilty in that case, which is still unsolved, and because he was arrested during parole, this led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Clark was taken into custody days later, has remained imprisoned since, and will go before Judge Goerner today, September 13.

According to a report from PWInsider, for violating his probation, Clark will be arraigned Monday, September 19 at 1:30 PM EST in Seminole County, Florida.

As far as his wrestling career goes, Clark hasn't appeared in a ring since December 2020, when he last wrestled for WWE NXT, being officially released in May of the following year.