Alexa Bliss Laments Travel Woes: 'I Can't Make This Up'

Alexa Bliss has not had a good travel week. As a member of the "WWE Raw" brand, she's been aligned with Asuka and "RAW" Women's Champion Bianca Belair lately in an effort to thwart Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL. But Damage CTRL isn't Bliss' only enemy at the moment — she's also seemingly been put in a feud with American Airlines.

"Y'all ... my flight is delayed because a TRAY TABLE in row 17 is broken and we have to wait for maintenance," Bliss tweeted. "I CANT MAKE THIS UP. Third AA flight that's been delayed this week."

A fan suggested that Bliss switch airline carriers, but she revealed why that isn't an option at this time.

"Unfortunately we get what our company gives us carrier-wise," Bliss said.

While Bliss figures out her airline woes, her next landing target may involve gold. During the September 12 episode of "Raw," Bliss and Asuka saved Belair as she was being attacked by Damage CTRL. Kai and SKY had won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship earlier in the night, and Asuka signaled that she and Bliss would be going after the title.

Bliss and Asuka were eliminated from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament by Kai and SKY in the semi-finals. While Kai and SKY lost the finals to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, the Damage CTRL members ended up winning the tag gold in a rematch. This came on the heels of Bayley, Kai, and SKY defeating Belair, Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle, with Bayley becoming the first person to pin Belair since November 2021.