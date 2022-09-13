Paul Wight Breaks Down The Differences Between The WWE And AEW Products

AEW's Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE, has had a lengthy career filled with World Title reigns, comedic segments, and memorable matches, and he's also one of only a handful of AEW stars that has experienced what it's like to previously be a part of WWE. In a recent discussion with "Onorato and Company," Wight explained how AEW is presenting an alternative product to WWE, citing how the former presents a more "wrestling-oriented" product.

"I mean, both companies say that but there's a difference in how things are presented, you know? WWE does a great job of presenting things ... It's a giant production, you know? And AEW gets to the grass roots of — it's stil an incredible production, we have an incredible production team but it's not so much backstage drama, backstage vignettes, you know, the fourth wall so to speak. Tony Khan doesn't like that fourth wall, Tony Khan doesn't like that, 'Why is there a camera there catching this conversation and both the participants ignore that there's a camera crew there while they're talking top secret information?'"

The towering athlete recalled what the experience was in WWE and how it wasn't proper to address the camera unless you were a particular WWE legend. "When I was in WWE, we weren't allowed to look at the camera. Like, God knows if you looked at the camera. There was like one guy that I think was allowed to look at the camera and his name was John Cena, but if you sell as much merch as that guy does, he can look there any time he wants to. But, you know, it's a little more focused on the talent themselves and what they do in the ring."

