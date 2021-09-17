Paul Wight, who made his AEW in-ring debut at All Out, sat down to talk to Adam’s Apple YouTube Channel about where his career is at today. Paul explained that he’s excited to be in AEW because it’s an environment where young, hungry talent can thrive creatively.

“It’s surreal at this stage of the game and at this stage of my career to be working in a place that’s exciting, happening, and authentic. That’s the biggest thing is there’s a lot of talent there that’s getting the chance to really explore their creativity. It’s a fun thing to be a part of,” Paul said.

When comparing AEW to his former place of work, WWE, Paul called them both “amazing”. One thing he appreciates about AEW is their more hands-off approach when it comes to guiding the talent.

“I think both products are amazing, I just think they’re different products. I think WWE is always going to be that entertainment, sports spectacle. That global brand that they worked so hard to be. AEW is more of an authentic wrestling product, you know? There’s not 15-20 writers backstage in AEW.

“If you have a promo, you have a promo, and if you have a match, you have a match,” Paul explained. “There’s not as much upper-level handling on what they want during the match and what they’re trying to present for the extra property they own. Even for me, I’m doing Paul Wight but I’ve never had as much freedom as I do now in AEW doing this. Before, when I was in WWE as Big Show, it was a committee to get anything done.”

With such an extensive career, Paul is a man with heaps of wisdom for the business. He detailed small tidbits of advice he has given the rising talent in AEW.

“I’ve been through every battle, and every kind of angle, and every heel turn, and face turn, and heel turn again. So, you know, any time I can help some of the younger guys and gals on their journey– the business is evolving, too,” Paul said. “It’s one thing I tell them, too: ‘This business is interpreted. It’s all art. We all do the same basic things in the same basic form, but you have to be human. You have to be authentic. You have to make that connection to the audience however you do it. And once you do that, it becomes a lot of fun.'”

With recent additions to AEW like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole, Paul is looking forward to what lies ahead for the company. He explained what both CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in particular bring to the table for AEW.

“I mean, CM Punk was probably one of the best ever on the microphone. Punk’s got a lot of different styles, too,” Paul said. “He was always a guy that started slow and then, by the end of his match with the false finishes and the way he put it together, you didn’t know who was going to win. Punk does things really, really old school which kind of makes it unique and brand new.

“Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson is a guy that just comes with a lot of positive energy. There’s a lot of wrestling backstory, and he’s a fan of the New Japan stuff, and the lucha libre stuff, so Bryan has a very eclectic conglomeration of tastes and experience he brings. And both those guys are guys that want to help the business get better.”