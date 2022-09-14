Dolph Ziggler Brings Up The Spirit Squad While Talking Triple H's Leadership

Back in 2006 when Triple H was an active wrestler in WWE and had not yet become an executive in the company, "The Game, along with fellow DX member Shawn Michaels, engaged in a feud with the Spirit Squad, a quintet of male cheerleaders that included Dolph Ziggler, who was then known as Nicky. Ziggler revealed his thoughts on Triple H recently being promoted to Chief Content Officer following the retirement of Vince McMahon and release of John Laurinaitis.

"Triple H has been in the system, you know, from start till finish," former World Heavyweight Champion Ziggler said on "In The Kliq." "Helping young guys out in NXT, helping us out backstage. Hell, even when I was in the Spirit Squad 15 years ago, him and Shawn Michaels were helping us out. So I think it's a great shift. That's the guy to do it. It'll be a fun way to just switch things up a little bit."

Ziggler, who has been with WWE for nearly two decades, added that "[Triple H's] door is always open."

Since Triple H took over as head of creative and talent relations, some formerly released WWE stars have returned; mid-card championships have been elevated; and "NXT" is being rebranded again, seemingly ditching the "2.0" moniker.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "In The Kliq" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.