Adam Page Praises Colt Cabana And Other AEW Stars In Heartfelt Post

Former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page had some kind words for his friends, including Colt Cabana.

It's been a while since AEW fans have seen Page be a part of The Elite. He ended up splitting from the group on AEW TV due to issues with The Young Bucks (Matt and Jackson), specifically, Matt Jackson. It'll be even longer before we see a reunion, as The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are believed to be suspended due to a reported backstage fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel following the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

Page has made new friends in The Dark Order, and he sent a special message to members of the stable on Instagram.

"After being an even small part of a movement with the Elite and our subsequent falling out I was afraid of stagnation," Page wrote. "I was happy, fulfilled, and getting a good paycheck; but without anyone to push me further. During Brodie [Lee']'s illness I was scared to move forward with these guys, but we all still felt it was the right thing to do. I could never say enough about all of the Dark Order."

Page also gave a shoutout to Cabana, who was the center of attention at the All Out media scrum despite not even being there. Punk blasted his former friend and accused AEW EVPs the Young Bucks and Omega of starting rumors that he played a role in Cabana being moved from AEW to Ring of Honor.

"Colt for being a fountain of wisdom and saying to me the most self-affirming words I've ever heard," Page wrote. "I owe a lot of my career to Matt, Nick, and Kenny. I owe as much to these guys too. Thank you for helping me continue to grow."