New Report On What Suspended AEW Talent Know About Their Suspensions

Fightful Select has released a new report about the current AEW talent that are suspended due to the backstage altercation that happened after the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

According to the report, as of now, the numerous talent and backstage personnel who are suspended don't know exactly how long their suspensions are going to last. CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Bucks, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler are among those who are currently suspended because of their roles in the brawl between Punk and Steel and Omega and the Bucks. It started after Punk's comments about The Elite, "Hangman" Adam Page, and others during the post-show media scrum.

Sources told Fightful that they believe that not knowing how long the suspensions will last will remain the case until any potential legal situations are figured out and the investigation is complete. It was also reiterated by AEW sources that Omega, Nakazawa, and Daniels were already scheduled to have this week off from AEW programming to visit Japan.

The Bucks and Omega became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out. Last Wednesday the titles were vacated. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix) became the new champions after defeating Best Friends and Orange Cassidy on last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite."

In the All Out main event, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Championship, but suffered a major injury in the process. Like The Elite, Punk's title was also vacated. The final of a tournament to crown a new champion will be take place in two weeks during the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.