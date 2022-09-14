Jim Duggan Gives Health Update Following Battle With Prostate Cancer

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has revealed how he's feeling after defeating cancer again. During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Duggan, who survived kidney cancer more than 20 years ago, discussed his recent battle with prostate cancer.

"I had my prostate taken out last October and I thought hopefully that had taken care of everything, but I got another PSA test, found out that the cancer was still in me," Duggan said. "I was very disappointed to say the least. I was really down for a little while, but had to go back in and get radiation. I did eight weeks of radiation treatment, but came out, rang the bell. I'm cancer-free, thank the Lord."

The former WWE and WCW star said he now feels 100 percent, adding that he's thankful he didn't have to undergo chemotherapy.

"Thank goodness I didn't have to do that," Duggan said. "Chemo is so much worse than radiation. Radiation was almost like an X-ray. You hardly felt anything, you didn't hear anything."

Duggan urged everyone to get cancer screenings because early detection is crucial.

"I know it's a terrifying deal for me and my whole family when everybody hears that, but early detection can save your life," Duggan said. "This is my second bout with very aggressive cancers and I'm here to talk about it. So, get your physical, folks."

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan will be appearing at Pro Wrestling Revolver's Tales From The Ring this Saturday and the event will be available to stream on FITE.