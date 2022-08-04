Ring the bells that still can ring — Hacksaw Jim Duggan is officially cancer-free.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video on Instagram showing him ringing the legendary cancer bell that most wards have to celebrate the end of treatment for cancer patients.

Duggan announced that his cancer had returned in March of this year, which Duggan described as “a very terrifying time for me and my family,” and has since completed 8 weeks of treatment.

“For 8 weeks I’ve been coming by, looking at this bell, listening to the other folks coming by and ringing the bell,” Duggan said in the emotional video. “I’ve been looking forward to it.”

Duggan goes on to thank his doctors, his nurses, his technicians, his family, his friends, and his fans for all of their support over the course of the treatment, promising much moaning and crying in the parking lot later. “After 8 weeks, here we go,” Duggan says before triumphantly ringing the bell.

Duggan had initially had his prostate removed in October 2021, and went on to announce he was free of cancer in December, before the cancer once again returned in March. Prostate cancer hasn’t been Hacksaw’s only struggle — the 1988 Royal Rumble winner battled kidney cancer in 1998, which led to a brief hiatus from in-ring competition, before he returned in 1999 to an in-ring career that is still active. Though Duggan hasn’t wrestled since 2019, he had dates and appearances that he was still trying to make while undergoing treatment. “The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we’re going to do,” Duggan said in March.

The entire Wrestling Inc. staff sends congratulations to Duggan and his family in the wake of this good news.

