EC3 On Who In WWE Knew About Velveteen Dream Illicit Filming Allegation

Patrick Clark Jr., known as Velveteen Dream in WWE, continues to find himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. EC3 recently claimed that Clark tried recording inappropriate videos of wrestlers without their consent. EC3 hosted a party at his house and he claims the incident took place there. He accused Clark of placing his phone near a soap dispenser to try to capture footage of wrestlers using the toilet. Speaking to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count" podcast, EC3 revealed who knew about Clark's alleged actions.

"I guess it's a perfect storm," EC3 said. "I'm not one to share dirt and gossip, it was known. Talent knew, they were involved and it's a wild tale and a lot of people didn't know. Even when being a part of it where I was kind of in the forefront of it because it was my home, taking it up the chain just being there, getting there, people sometimes don't want the boat rocked from an office perspective and sometimes if a talent's doing well and drawing money they'll be protected." EC3 also mentioned the reason he decided to share the story now rather than when the incident first occurred.

"At the same time, I'm an adult male who does not need someone else to fight my battles," EC3 said. "'This sucks, I don't like it. Guys that were involved, this happened, and I think ridicule from peers at the same time, but no lesson was learned. Why it came up here then and now, somebody asked. Nobody ever asked." In the past, Clark has been accused of sexual misconduct. WWE conducted an investigation, but he ended up being released due to behavioral issues. Clark was arrested back in August and charged with first-degree battery and trespassing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "NBC Sports Boston" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.