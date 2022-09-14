Cash Wheeler PWI 500 Error Acknowledged By PWI

There are few lists in the world of pro wrestling that get as much attention as the annual ranking of the top 500 wrestling stars in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, the latest edition of which was just released. And while it wasn't much of a surprise that incomparable talents like the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada ranked among the top talents this year, what may inspire an outcry from fans was that one-half of current ROH, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR, Cash Wheeler, was absent from this year's list entirely.

Wheeler's omission prompted the editor of the PWI 500 to dash onto Twitter and acknowledge that it was simply an error.

"Oof," he wrote. "Looks like Cash Wheeler (who originally ranked in around 153) was removed in error. These things happen occasionally, and it's never fun for anybody involved. But this is one is 100% on me. Cash, on behalf of Pro Wrestling Illustrated, I sincerely apologize for the mistake."

The top 10 of this year's 500 top pro wrestlers are made up of Reigns, Okada, CM Punk, "Hangman" Adam Page, Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, Hijo del Vikingo, Big E, and Jonathan Gresham.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has been publishing a top 500 wrestlers list since 1991, with a designated evaluation period starting from mid-June of one year until mid-June of the following year. Certain criteria like win-loss record, championships won, quality of competition, major feuds, and prominence within a wrestler's promotion(s) are all considered when factoring in who makes the cut. Jushin "Thunder" Liger currently holds the record for most appearances in the PWI 500 at 29