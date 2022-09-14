Big Update On The XFL's Coaching And Operations Staffs

The XFL is gearing up for a comeback, and it's got some big news. The upstart football league has announced that the coaching staff, as well as other positions, have been filled for all eight teams set to play in the 2023 season. XFL President Russ Brandon had the following to say in a press release:

"We're excited to welcome these incredible football minds to the XFL as we continue to build each team's staff with best-in-class professionals who will help us build our League from the ground up and deliver an exciting, dynamic football experience for fans. We look forward to each of these individuals being a key component in the development and successful execution of our 2023 season."

As most wrestling fans are well aware, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, along with his ex-wife and longtime business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, recently purchased the XFL. The American football league was once owned by former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon, who started the league in 2001. The venture quickly floundered due to poor ticket sales and declining TV ratings. The XFL had been revived for the 2020 season by McMahon, but issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the relaunch just five weeks into its season.

The 2023 XFL season will begin on February 18, 2023, just one week after Super Bowl LVII. Back in May, the XFL inked an exclusive deal with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN that will run through 2027. For the duration of the agreement, XFL games will be aired live on ABC, ESPN networks, and FX.