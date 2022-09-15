Sasha Banks Reveals Pro Wrestler Turned Actor That She Looks Up To

Whether she's Mercedes Varnado or WWE star Sasha Banks, the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion is trying to use her platform to "dream bigger."

"When I got the call for 'Star Wars,' I thought, wow I have the potential to be not only talked about in the same line of work [not only] with those guys in the wrestling realm but also in the Hollywood realm," Banks said in an interview with "Ahch-To Radio" host Alden Diaz.

Banks, who plays Khoska Reeves on the popular Star Wars show "The Mandolorian," saw the potential in mixing her acting career with her active wrestling career.

"You don't see women come from that space to the Hollywood world," Banks said, noting that people don't often jump into movies while they're at the top of their sport. "It's usually when they're retired or injured or something of that sorts. I'm at the top of my game, in my prime."