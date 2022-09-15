WWE Releases Behind-The-Scenes Details On Mason 'The Night Howler' Ramirez's NXT Appearance

This week's edition of "NXT" — which marked the one-year anniversary of the brand being dubbed "NXT 2.0" — acknowledged Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, which saw a very special guest join Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley on the broadcast.

In a statement released by WWE, the company confirmed that Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Cancer patient Mason "The Night Howler" Ramirez officially made his debut on Tuesday night's show. Ramirez, who is a part of this year's Connor's Cure PSA campaign, appeared dressed in full "Night Howler" wrestling gear with an "NXT" Championship strapped over his shoulder, as he accompanied Briggs and Jensen in leading Henley to the ring ahead of her one-on-one bout with Lash Legend. In the end, Henley scored the victory against Legend, and Ramirez reappeared to celebrate the win on the shoulders of Briggs and Jensen.

Furthermore, WWE disclosed that Ramirez met the entire "NXT" locker room in Orlando, FL, and received a standing ovation before also receiving special congratulations from WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. The occasion was noted by WWE as being a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Ramirez, who hopes someday to become a WWE superstar. Additionally, WWE confirmed that more Connor's Cure thrivers will also be "highlighted this month" on "NXT" for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Alongside Ramirez's appearance, the company released a special video on their YouTube channel focusing on Ramirez, as well as spotlighting "NXT's" pledge to support "Connor's Cure Kid Superstars" throughout this month.

Connor's Cure was created by WWE in June 2014 to honor late superfan and Warrior Award recipient Connor "The Crusher" Michalek, who battled medulloblastoma, a rare brain tumor.