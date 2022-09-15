Details Regarding Patrick Clark's Release From Incarceration

Former WWE NXT wrestler Patrick Clark (aka The Velveteen Dream) was released from Seminole County Jail in Florida on September 13 after serving 25 days for a probation violation.

PWInsider reported that Clark was arrested last November by Florida's Alamonte Springs Police Department, who charged him with possession of cocaine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle. In April, his attorney arranged a plea agreement that resulted in a 12-month probation sentence, a $213 fine for court costs and the order to serve 25 hours of community service.

Clark was arrested in Orlando on August 20 on charges of battery and trespassing after, according to police records, an employee at the fitness gym Club Orlando asked him to leave a section of the facility that was about to be cleaned. Police records said Clark became "irate and argumentative" towards the employee, which resulted in him being told to leave the gym. Clark allegedly threatened to kill the employee, which devolved into a fight in which Clark allegedly bit the man's chest.

As a result of his August 20 arrest, Clark was officially declared guilty of violating his existing probation. Clark pleaded not guilty to last month's charges.

Clark last wrestled for WWE NXT in December 2020 and was officially released in May 2021.