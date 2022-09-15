Mick Foley Praises AEW Commentator As One Of The Best In The Business

AEW has a large roster of accomplished commentators, with the likes of Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross having years of experience calling some of the biggest matches in wrestling history. However, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley singled out Taz for his work as of late during the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Foley took to Twitter to say, "@OfficialTAZ is still one of the best announcers in the business." Over recent months, the former ECW star has been used more frequently by AEW, becoming a regular part of the "AEW Dynamite" commentary team for the full shows alongside Excalibur, while Schiavone and Ross have alternated and been involved in different spots throughout the show.

Originally, Taz was used in a managerial role in AEW, creating a faction that featured Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, and his son HOOK. Taz also brought back his FTW Championship, which HOOK currently holds. However, that group has since disbanded, allowing Taz to focus on his broadcasting career.

Taz has plenty of experience as a commentator, originally starting in that role for WWE in 2002, where he created a memorable partnership with Michael Cole. Taz commentated primarily on "WWE SmackDown," but he also sat behind the microphone on WWE's version of ECW. In addition, Taz worked as a commentator in TNA.