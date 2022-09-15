Lince Dorado Makes Announcement Regarding His Pro Wrestling Future

Former "WWE 205 Live" star Lince Dorado has provided an update in relation to his future bookings. Dorado, who departed WWE in November 2021 after requesting to be released (alongside Lucha House Party partner Gran Metalik) months prior, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will fulfill the rest of the booked dates he has for 2022, but will no longer accept dates for next year.

He said, "I will fulfill the rest of the dates I have for 2022. I am no longer acting dates for 2023. Thank you." Based on the tweet, either Dorado's calendar for 2023 is completely jam-packed, or he looks set to be stepping away from the ring for an extended period of time once this calendar has concluded. It is unclear if Dorado had accepted any dates for 2023 prior to the aforementioned tweet being posted. The former WWE 24/7 Champion has been performing on the independent scene since leaving WWE, with his last match, according to Cagematch, taking place at F1RST Wrestling's Saturday Night Nitro event at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, losing in a four-way match for the F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Championship. Dorado has also been competing for CMLL in Mexico and Major League Wrestling (MLW) this year.

Dorado began his pro wrestling career in 2007, and would eventually link up with WWE in 2016 to compete in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Dorado would sign full-time with the company, joining the "205 Live" brand, a weekly show dedicated to cruiserweights. After lighting up the brand with some high-flying performances, Dorado would join WWE's main roster on "Raw," forming the Lucha House Party with Kalisto and Gran Metalik. The 35-year-old's last match in WWE before being released came on the September 20 episode of "WWE Main Event" in a losing effort against Cedric Alexander.