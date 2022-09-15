Jeanie Buss Discusses WOW's Partnership With Paramount Global

With Women of Wrestling set for a relaunch on September 17 in syndication nationwide, WOW Owner and President Jeanie Buss detailed the importance of WOW's partnership with Paramount Global in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Having CBS Paramount as our partner, they see the value in women's sports, they are willing to become partners in what our vision is," Buss said. "They've given us a stage that's larger than anything that women's wrestling has ever had in the past. The idea that they're stepping up and supporting what we're trying to build, it's been a great partnership. Everyone from all the markets that we'll be airing in has really embraced our vision [of] what our women stand for and they also want to have a lot of fun and be entertained. It kind of hits all the marks of what we're trying to do in this business."

Buss, who is best known as the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, talked about the similarities and differences between her role with her NBA franchise and WOW.

"It's very different, certainly I'm not working on WOW day-to-day," she said. "I'm the investor, it's my personal funds, I'm a fan of WOW, but it's not my day job. My day job is with the Lakers and that's where I am day-to-day. They're very similar, but they're very different, meaning that we're dealing with larger-than-life personalities in both; we have to deal with the day-to-day reality that they're athletes, and with athletes comes injuries."

WOW has made some big moves in an attempt to garner interest in the relaunch. AJ Mendez, formerly known as AJ Lee in WWE, was brought into the company as an executive producer and commentator.