Wardlow Compares His Dynamic With MJF To WWE Attitude Era Tag Team

Current TNT Champion Wardlow has been very vocal about his love and admiration for the Hardy Boyz growing up as a kid, previously revealing that his ultimate dream match would be teaming with Matt and Jeff in a six-man tag someday. The AEW star has even shown off similar abilities to that of his two favorite wrestlers, including using Jeff's signature Swanton Bomb during his matches.

On a recent episode of Matt's podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Wardlow got to speak with one of his childhood heroes, telling him what he enjoyed so much about the dynamic he and his brother shared as a tag team.

"Matt was the mind behind it all, Matt was the businessman, he was the man getting it done," Wardlow said. "Jeff was this cool dude, like ,'What do you need me to do?' I feel like it's very similar with Edge and Christian, where Christian has this crazy creative mind and Edge was the dude that went out and did some cool stuff, and it was like, Edge and Jeff turned into these rockstars, where Matt and Christian still were equally successful, just in a different way. More of a creative way, I would say. I feel like Matt is so creative and reinvented himself so many times, where Jeff can get away with being Jeff, going out and hitting a Swanton Bomb."