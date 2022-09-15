The Rock Releases Wild New Trailer For Tales From The Territories

Back in August, it was announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's production company, Seven Bucks, would be joining forces with the creators of "Dark Side of the Ring," Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, to bring fans a new wrestling docuseries, "Tales From The Territories". Each episode of the show will feature guest stars sharing their accounts of the time that they spent in the territories, with the official synopsis of the show reading as follows:

"The territory days were the time before wrestling expanded nationally, when different areas across the US and Canada, aka "Territories," were areas dominated by unscrupulous bookers, rabid fans who fervently believed in their favorite characters and fearless wrestlers who blurred the lines between fiction and reality both inside and outside the ring."

On Thursday, The Rock took to his Twitter and posted a new trailer for the show that featured snippets of several legends including Abdullah The Butcher, "Gorgeous" Jimmy Garvin, Jeff Jarrett, Steve Keirn, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Curtis "Rocky" Laueka, Kevin Sullivan, Madusa, Diamond Dallas Page, David Schultz, Kevin Von Erich, and Jimmy Hart, speaking to one another about their wild experiences from back in the day around a table.

Jim Ross had also previously indicated that he would be making an appearance on the show during its Mid-South Wrestling episode, along with Michael Hayes, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and Ted DiBiase.

"Tales From The Territories" is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 4 at 10 PM ET on Vice TV.