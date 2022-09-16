The Headbangers Discuss Their Relationship With The Insane Clown Posse

The Headbangers once laid in some chair shots to the Insane Clown Posse and they fully expected the score to be settled years down the line. Mosh and Thrasher were the latest guests on "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw" and JBL asked the former WWE Tag Team Champions about their infamous incident with ICP back in 1998 where the two apparently got a little liberal with steel chairs on Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope. Mosh provided some clarity on how it all unfolded.

"They were going to put us together as a faction and we were going to feud with DX. With Glenn and I going against Billy [Gunn] and Road Dogg," Mosh said, who was going to be paired with ICP and The Oddities at the time.

The angle got over and according to what the Headbangers heard, ICP walked into Vince McMahon's office and wanted more money due to the story being so hot. McMahon told the two that he'd think about it, but the boss had other intentions for the clowns.

"From that point forward it kind of got squashed," Mosh said. "That's when we did the chairs and we beat the sh*t out of them with the chairs. We were told it needed to be laid in and it needed to be hard or maybe we wouldn't be back the next day either was kind of the insinuation that we got and so we did what we were told to do and that was basically it."