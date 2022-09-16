The Headbangers Discuss Their Relationship With The Insane Clown Posse
The Headbangers once laid in some chair shots to the Insane Clown Posse and they fully expected the score to be settled years down the line. Mosh and Thrasher were the latest guests on "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw" and JBL asked the former WWE Tag Team Champions about their infamous incident with ICP back in 1998 where the two apparently got a little liberal with steel chairs on Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope. Mosh provided some clarity on how it all unfolded.
"They were going to put us together as a faction and we were going to feud with DX. With Glenn and I going against Billy [Gunn] and Road Dogg," Mosh said, who was going to be paired with ICP and The Oddities at the time.
The angle got over and according to what the Headbangers heard, ICP walked into Vince McMahon's office and wanted more money due to the story being so hot. McMahon told the two that he'd think about it, but the boss had other intentions for the clowns.
"From that point forward it kind of got squashed," Mosh said. "That's when we did the chairs and we beat the sh*t out of them with the chairs. We were told it needed to be laid in and it needed to be hard or maybe we wouldn't be back the next day either was kind of the insinuation that we got and so we did what we were told to do and that was basically it."
'You Guys Beat The Sh*t Out Of Us'
Mosh said that it was maybe five or six years ago when he received a call from ICP to be a part of The Gathering of Juggalos. However, Mosh had his suspiciouns that there may have been a long-time receipt waiting for him and his partner.
"I threw out this astronomical number for them to book us and they agreed to pay and I was like, 'Oh, no,'" he said.
"Now you know for sure there's going to be 100 Juggalos waiting on you," JBL laughed.
Mosh at the time, very much had his antennas up especially when they first got there.
"They came running over to us and the way they were running, we were like, 'Uh oh, here we go,'" but he quickly found the need to defend themselves wasn't there.
"It was like big hugs. They were like, 'You guys beat the sh*t out of us. Like that was so much fun. We loved it, it was so awesome.'"
The relationship with them ended up being a positive one both professionally and personally, but Mosh does believe that angle back with The Oddities did have the potential to take off.
"I think it really could have went really well and it could have went far if they would have kept their egos in check. It was the egos, when they went in the next day demanding more money, it got squashed."
Gerald Brisco assumed that ICP were getting the wrong advice from their business partners and JBL noted how nice his brief interaction was with ICP before. Mosh agreed.
"We went back to The Gathering, they were great. We went back a couple times after that."