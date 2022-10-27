Here's How Many Times The Rock Won The WWE World Title

While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become a major box office draw in the world of Hollywood, fans of pro wrestling will never forget the run with WWE that made him "The Great One." Widely regarded as "the most electrifying man in sports entertainment" due to his ability to entertain and hold an audience in the palm of his hand, The Rock brings a presence and energy that no other WWE superstar in history has been able to emulate. To put it simply, there is nobody quite like The Rock. When he does make an appearance — albeit very rarely these days — it grabs everybody's attention and leaves fans wanting more.

Johnson's rise to stardom in WWE was no easy feat. Though he hails from the legendary Anoa'i family tree, he was initially rejected by mid-1990s wrestling fans, who turned their back on him and even went as far as to chant "Die, Rocky, die." His fortunes changed when he turned heel, however, joining the Nation of Domination and showcasing his natural charisma and knack for captivating an audience — even when he was insulting them. In 1998, fan reactions began to sway in his favor, which resulted in him being catapulted into the main event scene and officially shortening his name to "The Rock." The next five years saw a run of success that would take Johnson straight to the silver screen, and of course, it included multiple WWE Championships.

But just how many world titles has The Rock won in WWE? It's time for a closer look at each of the Brahma Bull's WWE title victories.