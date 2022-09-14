Steve Austin Reflects On Working With The Rock Just Before Breakout Hollywood Success

Steve Austin recalled the rise of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson" to WWE stardom and then to movie stardom with admiration, telling Sportskeeda Wrestling that Johnson's determination to succeed paid off brilliantly.

"Who would have figured, but I think that's what he had his sights set on," Austin said. "He's third generation pro wrestler and he got into the business because of a passion for the business. And then, also, [he] the saw the light on the other side – or the light at end of the tunnel and that first tunnel was maybe that first 'Scorpion King' movie."

Austin recalled that "it only took just one screenshot of him looking like a movie star" in the 2002 film "The Scorpion King" to secure his movie stardom, and he also praised Johnson for being able to set his own on-screen parameters in Hollywood.

"He almost tried to fit into Hollywood standards and said, 'No, no, just let me do this my way,'" Austin said. "The thing I like about The Rock is he goes, 'Hey, man, I'm not going to just try to mold myself down. I'm just going to be me.' That's what he's done and he's taken over Hollywood by himself."

As for his work with Johnson in WWE, Austin said that he "could definitely see it back then that a guy like him would have the capability and the ability and the want to succeed ... I've loved our matches together. I've always loved working with him. I'm proud of him and I'm happy for all of his success because he's just killing it and he's working his ass off."

