Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that the world premiere trailer of Black Adam will drop next month.

The DC film’s trailer will premiere on June 9. As noted, Rock himself confirmed in September of 2014 that he would be playing the Black Adam character.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise,” “The Shallows”) and also stars Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Sarah Shahi as Isis.

Below is The Rock’s full Instagram post.

The Throne of Black Adam⚡️For the millions of you who know the Black Adam mythology – you understand the meaning and power of this throne.I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t sit on it until we shot the actual scene where Black Adam has earned his right to take his sacred place on high. His throne is a big deal 👀💀So I always just sat my big ass at the steps and did my homework 📄⚡️🤓We finally filmed “the iconic moment” and what a moment it was.🚨World Premiere of the BLACK ADAM trailer🚨drops JUNE 8TH ⚡️

The film is slated to be released on October 21, 2022.

