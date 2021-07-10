The Rock took to Instagram this week and shared an update on the shooting of his upcoming film Black Adam.

The Rock posted a picture of himself shirtless with dots being painted onto him that are used for points of references used for visual effects artists. In the caption The Rock shared that they are currently in the final week of production of the film.

The Rock opened up about filming the movie and revealed why this film has been his most difficult one to date.

“Minutes away from shooting a very cool cutting edge scene for our movie, BLACK ADAM⚡️,” shared the Rock.

“My skilled make up artist, Bjoern Rehbein is applying tiny white tracking dots to very specific areas of my body (legs included) so our Visual Effects team track and compute my muscle fibers intensely activating and moving while BLACK ADAM is raging to seek & destroy his enemies.

This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless – hardest of my career because I’ve had to maintain this physical look for months and had to peak in my final week – but our collective goal is to raise the bar with BLACK ADAM.

To deliver the antihero you’ve been waiting for and you deserve.

Final week of production.

The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.

Do not go gentle…”

The Rock had recently shared another update on his Instagram this past weekend about the last week of shooting, and said the film will be “definitive, unique, badass, and cool.”

The Rock himself confirmed in September of 2014 that he would be playing the Black Adam character. He was originally supposed to appear in the 2019 film Shazam! but producers decided to give the character his own film.

Originally, the movie was supposed to begin filming in July of last year and had aimed for a release date in December of this year. However, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible and shooting was pushed back to this year.

Filming for the movie began in April of this year and will, obviously, wrap up this month. It is unknown how long post-production will take, but the movie is currently set for a July 29, 2022 release date.

