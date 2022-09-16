Ronda Rousey Names WWE Hall Of Famer She Lactated On: 'He Was Really Cool About It'

Ronda Rousey is the self-proclaimed "Baddest Woman on the Planet," at one time was viewed as the most dominant female in the UFC. With that said, she isn't immune from having a blooper or two, and she had quite the interaction with a WWE Hall of Famer — one that neither of them will likely forget anytime soon.

"Oh my god, I lactated on ["Stone Cold" Steve Austin]," Rousey admitted at the start of a recent "Ronda on the Road" episode. "I call him Steve now, because once you lactate on somebody you're on a first-name basis, but he was really cool about it. Now I could say probably only me and Kurt Angle have gotten milk on Steve Austin. I think that's great company to be in."

Footage was featured in the episode of Rousey and Austin embracing and exchanging pleasantries, but no further details were given as to how the lactation incident occurred.

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced claiming that Rousey left the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony early after learning that Austin would headline Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38, but Rousey blasted the rumors on social media and said it was an honor to work on a card that Austin headlined. She also said she left the ceremony to put her six-month-old baby to sleep early.

On WWE TV, Rousey is currently in a very Austin-esque storyline that has seen her take issue with authority figure Adam Pearce. Things escalated on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" when Pearce went too far during an in-ring promo and found himself in an armbar. Rousey has also had several interactions with her good friend Shayna Baszler.