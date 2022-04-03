Ronda Rousey on Sunday responded to rumors about her state of mind during the days and hours leading up to WrestleMania 38. Rousey was said to be upset over the placement of her match on Saturday night’s WrestleMania card.

“I don’t know where these ‘reports’ come from but it was an absolute honor to perform under Steve Austin at Wrestlemania in Texas,” Rousey tweeted Sunday. “I wasn’t [at] (the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony) because I have a six month old baby I had to put to sleep early. People are literally creating drama out of thin air.”

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match in the main event of Saturday night’s WrestleMania show. Ronda Rousey’s match was the second from the top of the card. Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a match that Flair won, handing Rousey her first-ever singles loss in WWE.

There appeared to be some confusion leading up to WrestleMania 38 about what would go on last on Saturday night’s show. Ronda Rousey indicated during that week that she expected her match against Flair to be the main event.

“I’m gonna be in the main event for the second time,” Rousey said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. “I was the – part of the first main event with women and this is now the third. So, it’s becoming almost something that doesn’t need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal.”

Rousey’s statement contradicted an already-published report that Kevin Owens and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin would be in the main event position on Saturday night’s WrestleMania card.

Ronda Rousey was in the main event of WrestleMania 35. She lost the RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in a “winner takes all” 3-way match that also included Flair, who was SmackDown Women’s Champion heading into the match.

