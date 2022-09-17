Brian Gewirtz And Ronda Rousey Share A Love For One WWE Hall Of Famer

During her time in WWE, Ronda Rousey has worn a jacket given to her by the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper; used a Death Valley Driver/Samoan Drop-type signature move that she has named "Piper's Pit; and adopted the "Rowdy" moniker. Brian Gerwitz, a former WWE creative writer and personal WWE writer for The Rock, discussed Rousey's nods to Piper and their shared love for the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Ronda is like me. This is probably the only main similarity that we have because I have never broken anybody's arm," Gewirtz said on "Sportskeeda Wrestling." "We both idolize Roddy Piper, as millions of people did. So, I like what she's doing, as far as the color scheme and the logo and the outfit and all that. ... She's paying homage to Roddy but she's not trying to be Roddy. ... She's not trying to hit people with coconuts, she's not trying to steal any of the catchphrases or anything."

Rousey is currently the No. 1 contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, which is held by Liv Morgan, who defeated Rousey for the title at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Morgan also defeated Rousey in a rematch at the subsequent PLE, SummerSlam, albeit with controversy due to the referee missing Morgan tapping out while she was pinning Rousey.

