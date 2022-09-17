Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged.

Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full."

Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Rose has been the NXT Women's Champion since she defeated Raquel Gonzalez ("WWE SmackDown's" Raquel Rodriguez) on the Halloween Havoc special back on October 26, 2021. Rose defeated "NXT UK" Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport to unify the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Women's Titles at Worlds Collide on September 4. Rose is also currently part of the stable Toxic Attraction along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Sabbatelli first signed with WWE in October 2014 and was released in April 2020. His second stint in WWE lasted from October 2020 to June 2021. One of his last WWE matches was at a non-televised "NXT" house show in March 2020, where he lost to Rick Boogs. Before his second stint with WWE, he wrestled once for AEW on "Dark," where he and Brady Pierce lost to Best Friends. He used the ring name Sabby.

Wrestling INC. wishes the happy couple all the best in their future together.